Nintendo e-shop News zum 1.12.2016

Diese Woche ist wieder volles Programm im Nintendo e-shop. Sonic the Hedgehog feiert sein 25-jähriges Jubiläum und deshalb gibt es jede Menge reduzierte Sonic-Spiele. Außerdem ist Donnerstag Release von zwei neuen JRPGs: 7th Dragon III Code: VFD und Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse. Zum Abschluss kommen dann am Freitag Super Mario Maker für den 3DS und Picross 3D: Round 2.
WiiU
- Donkey Kong Jungle Beat (Virtual Console Wii – 19,99€)
- Shoot the Ball (1,49€)
- Frag doch mal… die Maus! (9,99€)
- Art of Balance (6,74€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 22.12)
- Dragon Skills (5,59€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 15.12)
- Sweetest Thing (4,89€ anstatt 6,99€ bis zum 15.12)
- Word Puzzles by POWGI (7,19€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 8.12)
3DS
- Super Mario Maker for 3DS (39,99€ ab dem 2.12)
- Picross 3D: Round 2 (34,99€ ab dem 2.12)
- 7th Dragon III Code: VFD (39,99€) – My Nintendo Reward: 10% Rabatt für 50 Goldpunkte
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse (39,99€) – My Nintendo Reward: 10% Rabatt für 50 Goldpunkte
- Hyperlight EX (New 3DS; 5,49€)
- Cup Critters (New 3DS; 1,49€)
- Mercenaries Saga 2 (Nicht in Österreich und Schweiz erhältlich! 4,99€)
- Mercenaries Saga 2 Demo (Nicht in Österreich und Schweiz erhältlich! Kostenlose Demoversion)
- Diverse Games von Tom Create: Escape From Zombie City, Ninja Battle Heroes, Runny Egg, Smash Cat Heroes
- Fun! Fun! Minigolf TOUCH! (2,24€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 22.12)
- Diverse Games von Joindots: Chain Blaster, Undead Bowloing, Jump Trials Supreme
- Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D Download Version (4,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 8.12)
- Word Puzzles by POWGI (7,19€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 8.12)
- Proun+ (1,19€ anstatt 3,99€ bis zum 15.12)
- Sumico (0,89€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 15.12)
Sonic 25th Anniversary Sale
- Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice (3DS, 29,99€ anstatt 39,99€ wenn ein anderes Sonic Spiel im Sale gekauft wurde bis zum 8.12)
- Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal (3DS, 19,99€ anstatt 39,99€ bis zum 8.12)
- Sonic Lost World (3DS, 19,99€ anstatt 39,99€ bis zum 8.12)
- Sonic Generations (3DS, 9,99€ anstatt 24,99€ bis zum 8.12)
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (3DS, 15,99€ anstatt 39,99€ bis zum 8.12)
- Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble (3DS, Virtual Console, 2,49€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 8.12)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (3DS, Virtual Console, 2,49€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 8.12)
- Sonic the Hedgehog (3DS, Virtual Console, 2,49€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 8.12)
- Sonic Drift 2 (3DS, Virtual Console, 1,99€ anstatt 3,99€ bis zum 8.12)
- Sonic Blast (3DS, Virtual Console, 2,49€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 8.12)
- Sonic Labyrinth (3DS, Virtual Console, 2,49€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 8.12)
- 3D Sonic the Hedgehog (3DS, 2,20€ anstatt 4,49€ bis zum 8.12)
- 3D Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (3DS, 2,49€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 8.12)
- Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric (WiiU, 24,99€ anstatt 49,99€ bis zum 8.12)
- Sonic Lost World (WiiU, 24,99€ anstatt 49,99€ bis zum 8.1“)
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (WiiU, 19,99€ anstatt 49,99€)
Add-Ons & 3DS-Home-Menü-Designs
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Earring Set (Add-On, Kostenlos bis zum 8.12.2016, danach 0,99€)
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Fall of Tokyo Promo Video (Add-On, Kostenlos)
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – A Godslyers Needs Levels (Add-On, 2,99€)
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Ranking Program 1 (Add-On, Kostenlos)
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Asahi/Nozomi Set (Add-On, 1,99€)
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Green Pompadour (Add-On, 0,99€)
- 7th Dragon III Code: VFD – Bonus Item: Nagamimi Doll (Add-On, Kostenlos)
- 7th Dragon III Code: VFD – Quest: Seed Outbreak! (Add-On, Kostenlos bis zum 8.12.2016, danach 1,49€)
- 7th Dragon III Code: VFD – Quest: Gold Rabi Outbreak! (Add-On, Kostenlos bis zum 8.12.2016, danach 1,49€)
- Miffy Dreamer By Mercis (Theme, 0,99€ ab dem 2.12)
- Miffy’s Gifts By Mercis (Theme, 0,99€ ab dem 2.12)
- Christmas with Miffy By Mercis (Theme, 0,99€ ab dem 2.12)