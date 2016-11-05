Nintendo e-shop News zum 10.11.2016

Die Halloween-Aktion geht zuende und ein ruhiger Donnerstag ist zu erwarten. Shoot The Ball auf dem 3DS ist die einzige Neuerscheinung auf dem 3DS. Dementium Remastered ist im Angebot und könnte interessant für Horror-Fans sein.
WiiU
- Diverse Games von O2 Games: Baila Latino (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!), Fit Music for WiiU, Luv Me Buddies Wonderland
- Elliot Quest (11,69€ anstatt 12,99€ bis zum 24.11)
- Olympia Rising (4,49€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 24.11)
- PixelMaker (2,90€ anstatt 3,49€ bis zum 17.11)
- Steel Lords (7,49€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 8.12)
- Word Party (7,99€ anstatt 15,99€ bis zum 17.11)
- Permanente Preissenkung: Space Hulk (Von 29,99€ auf 19,95€)
3DS
- Shoot the Ball (1,49€)
- Luv Me Buddies Wonderland (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich! 9,96€ anstatt 24,90€ bis zum 8.12)
- Dementium Remastered (7,49€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 17.11)
- Dan McFox: Head Hunter (1,99€ anstatt 2,49€ bis zum 24.11)