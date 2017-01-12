Nintendo e-shop News zum 12.01.2017

Neu im e-shop: Mercenaries Saga 3 und Shift DX. Drinkbox Studios bringt mit Guacamelee und Severed Top-Titel ins Angebot. Diese Woche gibt es auch mal Angebote auf diverse Mystery-Spiele von MSL und interessante Titel wie Olli Olli oder Thomas Was Alone von Curve Digital.
WiiU
- Aenigma Os (3,89€ anstatt 6,49€ bis zum 11.2)
- Severed (10,49€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 26.1)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (6,99€ anstatt 13,99€ bis zum 26.1)
- Hurry Up! Bird Hunter (3,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 8.2)
- Ittle Dew (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich! 6,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 19.1)
- Diverse Games von Curve Digital: Olli Olli, Pumped BMX+, Thomas Was Alone, Ultratron, Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut, Nova-111, Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones, The Swapper
- Diverse Games von Two Tribes Publishing: EDGE, RUSH, Swords & Soldiers, Toki Tori, Toki Tori 2+
3DS
- Mercenaries Saga 3 (5,99€)
- Shift DX (4,99€)
- Diverse Games von MSL: 4 Elements, Azada, Hidden Expedition Titanic, Jewel Quest 4 Heritage, Jewel Quest Mysteries 3 – The Seventh Gate, Jewel Quest The Sapphire Dragon, Luxor, Mystery Case Files Dire Grove, Mystery Case Files Ravenhearst, Mystery Case Files Return to Ravenhearst, Secret Mysteries in London
- Japanese Rail Sim 3D Journey to Kyoto (7,49€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 31.1)
- Severed (10,49€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 26.1)
- EDGE (0,67€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 9.2)
- Toki Tori 3D (0,67€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 9.2)
- Diverse Games von Joindots: Chain Blaster, Jump Trials Supreme, Undead Bowling
- Olli Olli (1,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 19.1)
- Titan Attacks! (1,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 19.1)
- Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D Download Version (4,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 19.1)