Nintendo e-shop News zum 13.4.2017

Der Publisher Rising Star bringt viele seiner Spiele ins Angebot. Darunter Titel wie Harvest Moon, Hometown Story, Virtue’s Last Reward und Bit.Trip Saga. Neu auf der Switch sind Mr. Shifty und The Jackbox Party Pack 3. Für Kirby-Fans kommt das free-to-start Spiel Team Kirby Clash Deluxe auf den Nintendo 3DS. Die kostenlose Demoversion von Puyo Puyo Tetris solltet ihr euch auch nicht entgehen lassen.
Switch
- Mr. Shifty (14,99€)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (23,99€)
- ACA NeoGeo Samurai Shodown IV (6,99€)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris Demo (Kostenlose Demoversion)
WiiU
- Absolutely Unstoppable MineRun (3,59€)
- The Stonecutter (1,12€)
- Art of Balance (6,70€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 4.5)
- Bridge Constructor Playground (7,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 4.5)
- Double Breakout (4,90€ anstatt 7,00€ bis zum 11.5)
- Double Breakout II (4,90€ anstatt 7,00€ bis zum 11.5)
- Mr. Pumpkin Adventure (1,99€ anstatt 3,99€ bis zum 11.5)
- Hello Kitty Kruisers (22,49€ anstatt 29,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- Poncho (4,49€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- SDK Paint (1,74€ anstatt 3,49€ bis zum 4.5)
- SKD Spriter (4,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 4.5)
- Word Logic by POWGI (7,19€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 27.4)
- Wicked Monsters Blast! HD Plust (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich! 2,39€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 27.4)
3DS
- Team Kirby Clash Deluxe (Kostenlos)
- Team Kirby Clash Deluxe Gem Apples (Ingame-Währung von 50 Gem Apples für 0,69€ bis 2150 Gem Apples für 19,99€)
- Mercenaries Saga 3 Demo (Kostenlose Demoversion)
- AeternoBlade (4,49€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 27.4)
- Diverse Games von Rising Star Games: Around the World with Hello Kitty and Friends, Beyblade Evolution, BIT.TRIP SAGA, Girl’s Fashion Shoot, Hakuoki: Memories of the Shinsengumi (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!), Harvest Moon: The Tale of Two Towns, Hello Kitty & Friends: Rockin‘ World Tour, Hello Kitty and the Apron of Magic: Rhythm Cooking, Hometown Story, Shifting World, Super Black Bass 3D, Brilliant Hamsters! Unholy Heights, Excave II: Wizard of the Underworld, Excave III: Tower of Destiny, Psycho Pigs, SADAME
- Double Breakout (4,90€ anstatt 7,00€ bis zum 11.5)
- 3D Game Collection (5,24€ anstatt 6,99€ bis zum 4.5)
- Coaster Creator 3D (5,98€ anstatt 7,25€ bis zum 4.5)
- Cube Creator 3D (6,19€ anstatt 7,50€ bis zum 4.5)
- Diverse Games von Circle Entertainment: Ash, Glory of Generals (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!) Karous – The Beast of Re:Eden (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!), Toy Defense (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!), Wakedas
- Power Disc Sclam (2,19€ anstatt 5,49€ bis zum 27.4)
- Ounch Club (6,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D Download Version (4,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- Word Logic by POWGI (7,19€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 27.4)
Add-On’s & 3DS-Home-Menü-Designs
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Small Puzzles 2 (Add-On, WiiU, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Mixed Puzzles 2 (Add-On, WiiU, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Large Puzzles 2 (Add-On, WiiU, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Small Puzzles 2 (Add-On, 3DS, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Mixed Puzzles 2 (Add-On, 3DS, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Large Puzzles 2 (Add-On, 3DS, 1,99€)
- Pokémon: A Sinister Organization – Team Skull (Theme, 1,99€)
- Pokémon: Shiny Tapu Koko (Theme, 1,99€)
- Smiling for Miffy by Mercis (Theme, 0,99€)
- Bye Bye Mitty by Mercis (Theme, 0,99€)
- Gardening with Miffy by Mercis (Theme, 0,99€)
- Miffy Loves Veg by Mercis (Theme, 0,99€)
- Miffy’s Fruit by Mercis (Theme, 0,99€)
- Little Miss during Easter (Theme, 0,99€)
- MMLM pop art style (Theme, 0,99€)
- Hello Kitty with bunnies (Theme, 0,99€)
- Hello Kitty hugs (Theme, 0,99€)
- Jurassic Cubs among the stars (Theme, 1,49€)
- The show of Ranu (Theme, 0,99€)
- Jurassic Cubs ready to go (Theme, 0,99€)
- Jurassic Cubs 3pack Number 4 (Theme, 2,49€)