Nintendo e-shop News zum 15.12.2016

Vor Weihnachten wurden noch einmal die Preise von vielen Spielen gesenkt. Ubisoft und Nordic Games bringen für viele ihrer Games Sonderangebote. Neu ist der Minecraft Story Mode – The Complete Adventure, was am Freitag auf der WiiU erscheint. Die Virtual Console lässt Pikmin 2 und Demon’s Crest aufleben.

WiiU

Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (34,99€ ab dem 16.12)

Pikmin 2 (Virtual Console Wii – 19,99€)

Breakout Defense (7,00€)

Scribble (2,99€)

Teslapunk (9,99€)

Test Your Mind (1,99€)

Darksiders II (9,99€ anstatt 49,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Legend of Kay Anniversary (5,99€ anstatt 29,99€ bis zum 29.12)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (3,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 29.12)

3Souls (1,80€ anstatt 3,60€ bis zum 8.1)

Angry Video Game Nerd Adventures (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich! 4,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Beatbuddy (1,79€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 5.1)

Diverse Games von Natsume Inc.: Alphadia Genesis, Brave Tank Hero, Ninja Strike: Dangerous Dash

Dracula’s Legacy (5,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Island Flight Simulator (5,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Grand Prix Rock ‚N Racing (4,95€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 12.1)

Gravity+ (3,24€ anstatt 6,49€ bis zum 5.1)

Inside My Radio (5,99€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 5.1)

Mahjong (3,99€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Solitaire (3,99€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 29.12)

PictoParty (3,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 5.1)

Puzzle Monkeys (0,74€ anstatt 1,49€ bis zum 11.1)

Shadow Puppeteer (10,49€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 5.1)

Soul Axiom (7,49€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 12.1)

Stone Shire (1,49€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 31.12)

Super Destronaut 2: Go Duck Yourself (1,59€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 29.12)

The Quiet Collection (3,59€ anstatt 4,49€ bis zum 22.12)

3DS

Demon’s Crest (New 3DS, Virtual Console SNES – 7,99€)

Johnny Dynamite (1,49€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 5.1)

Diverse Kutar-Games von CIRCLE Entertainment: Kurtar Apple, Kutar Burger Factory, Kutar Concert Staff, Kutar End Credits, Kutar Jump Rope, Kutar Magic Ball, Kutar Powder Factory, Kutar Quiz, Kutar Ski Lift, Kutar Tube Rider)

Diverse Games von Treva Entertainment: Cats and Dogs 3D – Pets at play, Life with Horses 3D, My Pet School 3D, Pets Resort 3D

Farming Simulator 14 (7,50€ anstatt 29,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Diverse Games von Joindots: 3D Game Collection, 3D MahJongg, Gardenscapes

Angry Video Game Nerd Adventures (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich! 4,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Diverse Games von Natsume Inc.: A-Train 3D: City Simulator, Brave Tank Hero, Gotcha Racing, Reel Fishing 3D Paradise Mini

Diverse Games von CIRCLE Entertainment: Adventure Bar Story, Ambition of the Slimes, Swords & Soldiers 3D, Witch & Hero 2, World Conqueror 3D, Kingdom’s Item Shop, Castle Conqueror EX, Demon King Box

Goosebumps: The Game (9,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 12.1)

Heart Beaten (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich! 2,33€ anstatt 3,49€ bis zum 29.12, 1,09€ für die, die Space Lift Danger Panic! besitzen)

Space Lift Danger Panic! (1,69€ anstatt 2,49€ bis zum 29.12, 0,80€ für alle die Heart Beaten besitzen)

Infinite Dunamis (4,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 29.12)

journey to Kreisia (4,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Sssnakes (1,97€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 12.1)

Super Strike Beach Volleyball (2,49€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Ubisoft Sonderangebote

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (WiiU, 14,99€ anstatt 29,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Assassin’s Creed III (WiiU, 9,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Just Dance 2017 (WiiU, 29,99€ anstatt 49,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Rabbids Land (WiiU, 9,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Rayman Legends (WiiU, 14,99€ anstatt 29,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Sports Connection (WiiU, 7,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist (WiiU, 9,89€ anstatt 59,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Watch_Dogs (WiiU, 14,99€ anstatt 59,99€ bis zum 29.12)

ZimbiU (WiiU, 7,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Child of Light (WiiU, 4,94€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 29.12)

Add-Ons & 3DS-Home-Menü-Designs