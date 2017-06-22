Nintendo e-shop News zum 22.06.2017

Diese Woche kommen viele vielversprechende Titel: Die beiden Action-Adventures Oceanhorn für die Switch und Ever Oasis für den 3DS, Runbow Pocket und RPG Maker FES, zu dem man sich kostenlos den Player herunterladen kann. Nebenbei sind jede Menge Sonic-Spiele auf WiiU und 3DS im Angebot und auch die kostenlosen Demoversionen von Miitopia und Hey! Pikmin sollte man nicht übersehen. Wer seine Spiele noch aufpeppen möchte, kann einige DLCs erwerben.
Switch
- Oceanhorn – Monsters of Uncharted Seas (14,99€)
- ACA NeoGeo Fatal Fury 2 (6,99€)
Sonic Sale (bis zum 29.6)
- Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice (3DS – 19,99€ anstatt 39,99€)
- Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal (3DS – 19,99€ anstatt 39,99€)
- Sonic Lost World (3DS – 19,99€ anstatt 39,99€)
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (3DS – 15,99€ anstatt 39,99€)
- Sonic Generations (3DS – 9,99€ anstatt 24,99€)
- 3D Sonic The Hedgehog (3DS – 2,24€ anstatt 4,49€)
- 3D Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (3DS – 2,49€ anstatt 4,99€)
- Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble (3DS Virtual Console – 2,49€ anstatt 4,99€)
- Sonic Drift 2 (3DS Virtual Console – 1,99€ anstatt 3,99€)
- Sonic Labyrinth (3DS Virtual Console – 2,49€ anstatt 4,99€)
- Sonic Blast (3DS Virtual Console – 2,49€ anstatt 4,99€)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (3DS Virtual Console – 2,49€ anstatt 4,99€)
- Sonic the Hedgehog (3DS Virtual Console – 2,49€ anstatt 4,99€)
- Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric (WiiU – 24,99€ anstatt 49,99€)
- Sega All Star Racing Transformed (WiiU – 19,99€ anstatt 49,99€)
- Sonic Lost World (WiiU – 24,99€ anstatt 49,99€)
WiiU
- Drop It: block Paradise! (9,99€)
- The Girl and the Robot (9,99€)
- Shadow Pupeteer (7,49€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 6.7)
- Squids Odyssey (5,19€ anstatt 12,99€ bis zum 6.7)
- VRog (2,99€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 20.7)
- Word Puzzles by POWGI (7,19€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 6.7)
- Pirate Pop Plus (1,52€ anstatt 4,49€ bis zum 5.7)
- Runbwo (4,75€ anstatt 13,99€ bis zum 5.7)
- Diverse Games von EnjoyUp Games: FullBlast, Grumpy Reaper, Run Run and Die
3DS
- Ever Oasis (39,99€ ab dem 23.6)
- Miitopia Demo (Kostenlose Demoversion)
- Hey! Pikmin Demo (Kostenlose Demoversion)
- RPG Maker Fes (39,99€)
- RPG Maker Player (Kostenlos)
- River City: Knights of Justice (14,99€)
- Runbow Pocket (13,99€)
- Aqua Moto Racing 3D (5,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 29.6)
- Coaster Creator 3D (5,79€ anstatt 7,25€ bis zum 20.7)
- Cube Creator 3D (5,99€ anstatt 7,50€ bis zum 20.7)
- Crazy Construction (3,49€ anstatt 6,99€ bis zum 6.7)
- Fun! Fun! Minigolf Touch! (2,24€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 13.7)
- Gurumin 3D: A Monstrous Adventure (9,89€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 6.7)
- Mini Sprts Collection (3,74€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 13.7)
- Pixel Paint (2,99€ anstatt 3,99€ bis zum 13.7)
- Squids Osyssey (5,19€ anstatt 12,99€ bis zum 6.7)
- Word Puzzles by POWGI (7,19€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 6.7)
- Pirate Pop Plus (New 3DS, 1,52€ anstatt 4,49€ bis zum 5.7)
- Diverse Games von Circle Entertainment: Frontier Days Founding Pioneers, Go! Go! Kokopolo 3D, SubaraCity, The Legend of Dark Witch – Chronicles 3D ACT, Touch Battle Tank – Tag Combat -, Witch & Hero, Witch & Hero 2
Add-On’s & 3DS-Home-Menü-Designs
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia: Mila’s Bounty 5 (Add-On, Kostenlos)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia: Cipher Legends I (Add-On, 3,99€)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia: Cipher Legends II (Add-On, 3,99€)
- RPG Maker FES – Modern Set Key (Add-On, Kostenlos)
- RPG Maker FES – Chibi Charakter Pack Key (Add-On, Kostenlos)
- RPG Maker FES – Sengoku Set Key (Add-On, Kostenlos)
- RPG Maker FES – Sci-Fi Set Key (Add-On, Kostenlos)
- RPG Maker FES – Special Material Set Key (Add-On, 0,99€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 5.7)
- RPG Maker FES – Modern Set Key 2 (Add-On, 2,99 anstatt 5,99€ bis zum 5.7)
- RPG Maker FES – Modern Horror Set Key (Add-On, 4,99€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 5.7)
- RPG Maker FES – Supernatural Set Key (Add-On, 2,99€ anstatt 5,99€ bis zum 5.7)
- RPG Maker FES – Sci-Fi Set 2 Key (Add-On, 4,99€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 5.7)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Large Puzzles 7 (Add-On, 3DS, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Mixed Puzzles 7 (Add-On, 3DS, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Small Puzzles 7 (Add-On, 3DS, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Large Puzzles 7 (Add-On, WiiU, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Mixed Puzzles 7 (Add-On, WiiU, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Small Puzzles 7 (Add-On, WiiU, 1,99€)
- Runbow Pocket Winter Pack (Add-On, 2,99€)
- Runbow Pocket Professionals Pack (Add-On, 1,99€)
- Runbow Pocket Anime Pack (Add-On, 1,99€)
- Runbow Pocket Steampunk Pack (Add-On, 1,99€)
- Runbow Pocket Satura’s Space Adventure (Add-On, 6,49€)
- Runbow Pocket – New Costumes and Music Bundle (Add-On, 6,99€)
- Runbwo Pocket – Extra Al-Hue Bundle (Add-On, 11,99€)
- Amy Rose Theme (Theme – 0,99€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 29.6)
- Chao Theme (Theme – 0,99€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 29.6)
- Shadow the Hedgehog (Theme – 0,99€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 29.6)
- Sonic the Hedgehog (Theme – 0,99€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 29.6)
- Sonic Boom Theme Bundle (Theme – 2,99€ anstatt 5,99€ bis zum 29.6)
- Sonic series: Classic Style (Theme – 0,99€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 29.6)
- Sonic series: Boom Style (Theme – 0,99€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 29.6)
- Sonic series: Sonic Style (Theme – 0,99€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 29.6)
- Sonic Bundle #2 (Theme – 2,49€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 29.6)
- Sonic series: Cute Style (Theme – 0,99€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 29.6)
- Sonic series: Shadow Style (Theme – 0,99€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 29.6)
- Sonic series: Silver Style (Theme – 0,99€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 29.6)
- Sonic Bundle #3 (Theme – 2,49€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 29.6)
- Hello Kitty in tropical style (Theme, 0,99€)
- Hello Kitty on a boat (Theme, 0,99€)