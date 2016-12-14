Nintendo e-shop News zum 22.12.2016

Es ist noch nicht vorbei mit den Weihnachtsansgeboten im Nintendo e-shop. So gut wie jeder große Publisher haut noch einmal seine Games raus, darunter nicht nur viele Lego-Games, sondern auch Spiele von Capcom (Phoenix Wright, Resident Evil), oder Broken Rules (Electronic Super Joy, Chasing Aurora). Nintendo selbst bringt erstmal sämtliche Fire Emblem Fates DLCs für 30% weniger in den e-shop und gibt Rabatte auf die Hauptspiele. Aber auch neue Spiele wie Shantae: Half-Genie Hero und Picross e7 solltet ihr nicht außer acht lassen!
(Wie immer findet ihr hier auch die Links zu unseren Reviews!)
WiiU
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (16,99€)
- Back to Bed (9,99€)
- Radiantflux: Hyperfractal (2,99€)
- Zombie Brigade: No Brain No Gain (Kostenlos wenn man Cube Life: Island Survival besitzt, ansonsten 4,99€)
- Diverse WB Games: Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroies, Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, Lego Marvel Super Heroes, The Lego Movie Videogame, Lego The Hobbit, Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Lego Jurassic World, Lego Marvel Avengers
- Ohayou! Beginner’s Japanese (3,99€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 12.1)
- Diverse Games von Enjoy Up Games: Abyss, 99 Moves, Rock ‚N racing Off Road DX
- Zombie Defense (3,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 4.1)
- Bird Mania Party (0,99€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 4.1)
- Diverse Games von Broken Rules: Blek, Chasing Aurora, Electronic Super Joy
- Bombing Bastards (3,49€ anstatt 6,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Spot the Differences: Party! (2,50€ anstatt 5,00€ bis zum 5.1)
- Double Breakout (5,00€ anstatt 7,00€ bis zum 19.1)
- Fast Racing Neo (9,99€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 12.1)
- Diverse Games von Wales Interactive: Gravity Badgers (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!), Infinity Runner, Master Reboot (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!)
- Hot Rod Racer (1,89€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- ZaciSa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions! (0,89€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Ice Cream Surfer (2,50€ anstatt 5,00€ bis zum 12.1)
- Mr Pumpkin Adventure (1,99€ anstatt 3,99€ bis zum 12.1)
- Ping 1.5+ (1,34€ anstatt 4,49€ bis zum 5.1)
- PSIBO (3,59€ anstatt 4,49€ bis zum 5.1)
- Poncho (4,49€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Race the Sun (2,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Runbow (6,99€ anstatt 13,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Pirate Pop Plus (2,24€ anstatt 4,49€ bis zum 5.1)
- Suspension Railroad Simulator (5,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Frankenstein – Master of Death (5,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Swords & Soldiers II (9,49€ anstatt 18,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Tengami (3,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Teslagrad (4,49€ anstattr 14,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Turtle Tale (1,49€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- VoxelMaker (4,39€ anstatt 5,49€ bis zum 29.12)
- Word Party (7,99€ anstatt 15,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- SteamWorld Dig (1,79€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 4.1)
- SteamWorld Heist (9,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Diverse Games von CAPCOM: DuckTales: Remastered, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, Resident Evil Revelations
3DS
- Picross e7 (5,00€)
- Geki Yaba Runner Deluxe (4,99€)
- Touch Battle Tank – Tag Combat – (14,99€)
- SkyPeace (0,99€)
- Ice Station Z Demo (Kostenlose Demoversion)
- Fire Emblem Fates: Herrschaft (13,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Fire Emblem Fates: Vermächtnis (13,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Fire Emblem Fates: Offenbarung (13,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Power Disc Slam (4,39€ anstatt 5,49€ bis zum 2.1)
- Diverse Games von WB Games: Lego Jurassic World, Lego Legends of China: Laval’s Journey, Lego Marvel Avengers, Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Universe in Peril, Lego Ninjago: Nindroids, The Lego Movie Videogame, Lego The Hobbit, Lego Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin, Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Diverse Games von Rising Star Games: Beyblade Evolution, BIT.TRIP Saga, Girl’s Fashion Shoot, Hakuoki: Memories of the Shinsengumi (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!), Harvest Moon: The Tale of Two Towns, Hometown Story, Shifting World, Super Black Bass 3D, Virtue’s Last Reward, SADAME
- Pirate Pop Plus (2,24€ anstatt 4,49€ bis zum 5.1)
- Diverse Games von CAPCOM: Super Street Fighter IV 3D, Resident Evil The Mercenaries 3D, Resident Evil Revelations, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Spirit of Justice, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies
- Diverse Games von CIRCLE Entertainment: The Legend of Dark Witch – Chronicle 2D ACT, Witch & Hero, Castle Conqueror Defender, The Legend of Dark Witch 2, Polara, Fairune, Mercenaries Saga 2 (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!), Ash, Kami, Karous – The Beast of Re:Eden (Nicht in Deutschland erhätlich!), Tappingo 2, Adventure Labyrinth Story, Noah’s Cradle, Glory of Generals (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!), Glory of Generals The Pacific (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!), Parking Star 3D, Quell Memento, Quell Reflect, Toy Defense (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!), Samurai Defender, European Conqueror 3D
- Diverse Games von Gamelion: 10-in1: Arcade Collection, SpeedX3D, SpeedX 3D Hyper Edition, Pic-A-Gem, PIX3D, Rage of the Gladiator, League of Heroes, Monster Shooter, Crazy Kangaroo, Hazumi
- AiRace Xeno (1,69€ anstatt 2,49€ bis zum 19.1)
- AiRace Speed (2,39€ anstatt 3,49€ bis zum 19.1)
- Aqua Moto Racing 3D (3,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 29.12)
- Diverse Games von Teyon: Banana Bliss: Jungle Puzzles, Bird Mania 3D, Bird Mania Christmas 3D, Chat-A-Lot, Crazy Chicken Pirates 3D, Crazy Chicken: Director’s Cut 3D, Cube Tactics, Doll Fashion Atelier, Excave, Governor of Poker, Groove Heaven, Heavy Fire: Special Operations 3D, Iron Combat: War in the Air (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!), Ocean Runner, Robot Rescue 3D, Skater Cat, Steel Empire
- Darts Up 3D (1,97€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 19.1)
- Football Up 3D (1,97€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 19.1)
- Funfair Party Games (5,24€ anstatt 6,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Jewel Match 3 (5,24€ anstatt 6,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Talking Phrasebook – 7 Languages (2,49€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- SteamWorld Dig (1,79€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 4.1)
- SteamWorld Heist (9,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Diverse Games von Wobbly Tooth: Battleminer, The Magic Hammer, Toy Stunt Bike
- Turle Tale (1,49€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 5.1)
- Diverse Games von Big John Games: Lionel City Builder 3D: Rise of the Rails, Cube Creator 3D, Coaster Creator 3D
Add-Ons & 3DS-Home-Menü-Designs + Videos
- Shin Chan Vol. 1 (3DS-Video, Kostenlos)
- Shin Chan Vol. 2 (3DS-Video, 1,99€)
- Shin Chan Vol. 3 (3DS-Video, 1,99€)
- Minecraft WiiU Edition – 1st Birthday Skin Pack (Add-On, Kostenlos bis zum 5.1)
- Minecraft WiiU Edition – Fallout Mash-up (Add-On, 5,99€)
- Minecraft WiiU Edition – Doctor Who Skins I & II Bundle (Add-On, 5,99€)
- Mario Kart 8 Pack 1 (Add-On, 6,00€ anstatt 8,00€ bis zum 5.1)
- Mario Kart 8 Pack 2 (Add-On, 6,00€ anstatt 8,00€ bis zum 5.1)
- Mario Kart 8 Pack 1 & 2 (Add-On, 9,00€ anstatt 12,00€ bis zum 5.1)
- Sämtliche Add-Ons zu Fire Emblem Fates 30% billiger
- Mario’s Winter Wonderland (3DS-Theme, ab dem 23.12 für 1,99€)
- Jurassic Cubs and the Magic Flow (3DS-Theme, ab dem 23.12 für 1,49€)
- Jurassic Cubs Behind the Meteorite (3DS-Theme, ab dem 23.12 für 1,49€)
- Jurassic Cubs on Lianas with Nichus (3DS-Theme, ab dem 23.12 für 0,99€)
- Jurassic Cubs and the big jump (3DS-Theme, ab dem 23.12 für 0,99€)
- Jurassic Cubs 3 Pack (3DS-Theme, ab dem 23.12 für 2,49€)
- Hello Kitty Christmas Time (3DS-Theme, ab dem 23.12 für 0,99€)
- Hello Kitty celebrates New Year’s Eve (3DS-Theme, ab dem 23.12 für 0,99€)
- Hello Kitty with snowman (3DS-Theme, ab dem 23.12 für 0,99€)
- Hello Kitty Winter Princess (3DS-Theme, ab dem 23.12 für 0,99€)
- Little Miss Ballet (3DS-Theme, ab dem 23.12 für 0,99€)
- Little Miss Christmas (3DS-Theme, ab dem 23.12 für 0,99€)
- Little Miss Cooking (3DS-Theme, ab dem 23.12 für 0,99€)
- Little MIss Dino (3DS-Theme, ab dem 23.12 für 0,99€)
- Ice Station Z (3DS-Theme, ab dem 23.12 für 0,89€)