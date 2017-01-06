Nintendo e-shop News zum 5.01.2016

Nintendo e-shop News - Angebote zu WiiU und 3DS

Ab Donnerstag gibt es drei neue Spiele im e-shop: Cup Critters, Spheroids und Quiet, please! SteamWorld Heist wird dauerhaft im Preis gesenkt und es kommen neue DLCs für Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse.

WiiU

  • Cup Critters (1,49€)
  • Spheroids (7,99€)
  • SteamWorld Heist (Permanente Preissenkung von 19,99€ auf 14,99€)
  • Fit Music for WiiU (Permanente Preissenkung von 29,99€ auf 19,90€)
  • Luv Me Buddies Wonderland (Permanente Preissenkung von 29,90€ auf 19,90€)
  • Alice in Wonderland (4,06€ anstatt 4,52€ bis zum 12.2)
  • Diverse Games von Cypronia: Cake Ninja 3: The Legend Continues, Color Zen, Color Zen Kids, Cube Life: Island Survival, My Style Studio: Hair Salon, My Style Studio: Notebook, Rubik’s Cube
  • Block Drop U (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich! 0,74€ anstatt 1,49€ bis zum 2.2)
  • Tabletop Gallery (1,49€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 2.2)
  • Jones on Fire (2,99€ anstatt 5,99€ bis zum 26.1)
  • SDK Paint (3,75€ anstatt 5,00€ bis zum 19.1)
  • SKD Spriter (9,37€ anstatt 12,50€ bis zum 19.1)
  • Reptilian Rebellion (1,49€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 26.1)

 

3DS

  • Quiet, Please! (3,49€)
  • SteamWorld Heist (Permanente Preissenkung von 19,99€ auf 14,99€)
  • Luv Me Buddies Wonderland (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich! Permanente Preissenkung von 24,90€ auf 14,90€)
  • Murder on the Titanic (3,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 26.1)
  • The Delusions of Von Sottendorff and his Square Mind (4,99€ anstatt 12,99€ bis zum 12.1)
  • Tiny Games – Knights and Dragons (1,79€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 19.1)
  • Diverse Games von Cypronia: Color Zen, Color Zen Kids, Fishdom H2O: Hidden Odyssey, My Style Studio: Hair Salon, Rubik’s Cube

 

Add-Ons & 3DS-Home-Menü-Designs

  • Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Lore 3: Tokyo and Mikado History (Add-On, Kostenlos)
  • Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Level Cap Unlock (Add-On, Kostenlos)
  • Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Dephts of Twisted Tokyo (Add-On, 1,49€)
  • Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Messiahs in the Diamond Realm (Add-On, 3,99€)
  • Monster Hunter Generations The Fated Four (Theme, 1,99€ ab dem 1.1)

 

