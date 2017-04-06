Nintendo e-shop News zum 6.4.2017

Diese Woche steht ganz im Zeichen von Fire Emblem. Viele Titel und sämtliche DLCs sind im Angebot. Diese Aktion überschattet aber nicht das Erscheinen neuer interessanter Titel. So zum Beispiel Yo-Kai Watch 2 für den 3DS und Lego City Undercover für die Switch. Neuen Switch-Nachschub gibt es auch mit Has-Been-Heroes und Graceful Explosion Machine.
Switch
- Lego City Undercover (59,99€)
- Just Dance 2017 Demo (Kostenlose Demoversion)
- Aca NeoGeo Alpha Mission II (6,99€)
- Has-Been-Heroes (24,99€)
- Graceful Explosion Machine (12,99€)
WiiU
- Pic-a-Pix Colour Demo (Kostenlose Demoversion)
- A.S.G (1,99€)
- World Sports Competition (Virtual Console, 5,99€)
- Diverse Games von RCMADIAX: Blok Drop U (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!), Block Drop X Twisted Fusion, Tabletop Gallery
- Diverse Games von Joindots: Dracula’s Legacy, Jones on Fire, Queen’s Garden
- Grand Prix Rock ‚N Racing (3,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 4.5)
- Voxel Maker (4,39€ anstatt 5,49€ bis zum 13.4)
3DS
- Yo-Kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits (39,99€ ab dem 7.4)
- Yo-Kai Watch 2: Fleshy Souls (39,99€ ab dem 7.4)
- Dragon Sinker (9,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour Demo (Kostenlose Demoversion)
- Fairune 2 Demo (Kostenlose Demoversion)
- Diverse Games von Joindots: 3D MahJongg, Gardenscapes, Safari Quest, Murder on the Titanic
- Ping Pong Trick Shot (1,49€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 27.4)
- Collide-a-Ball (1,49€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 27.4)
- Johnny’s Payday Panic (1,99€ anstatt 3,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- Diverse Games von Tom Create: Escape From Zombie City, Ninja Battle Heroes, Runny Egg, Smash Cat Heroes
Fire Emblem Sale
- Fire Emblem Awakening (3DS, 31,49€ anstatt 44,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- Fire Emblem Fates Basisspiel (3DS, 31,49€ anstatt 44,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- Fire Emblem (WiiU Virtual Console GBA, 4,89€ anstatt 6,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones (WiiU, Virtual Console GBA, 4,89€ anstatt 6,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon (WiiU, Virtual Console NDS, 6,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- Fire Emblem Fates: Birthright (3DS, 13,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- Fire Emblem Fates: Conquest (3DS, 13,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- Fire Emblem Fates: Revelation (3DS, 13,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- Sämtliche Add-Ons für Fire Emblem Awakening im Angebot
- Sämtliche Add-Ons für Fire Emblem Fates im Angebot
- Fire Emblem Home-Menü-Designs (1,39€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 20.4)
3DS-Home-Menü-Designs
- Yo-Kai Watch: Hovernyan (Theme, 1,99€ ab dem 7.4)
- Yo-Kai Watch: Kyubi & Venoct (Theme, 1,99€ ab dem 7.4)