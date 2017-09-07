Nintendo e-shop News zum 7.09.2017

Die Switch bekommt eine Menge neue Spiele: Darunter The Binding of Isaac und Lego Worlds. Auch Monster Hunter Stories kommt am Freitag für den 3DS raus. Wer Guacamelee oder Severed auf der WiiU verpasst hat, kann jetzt noch bei den Angeboten zuschlagen.

Switch

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (39,99€)

R.B.I. Baseball 17 (29,99€)

Lego Worlds (29,99€)

ACA NeoGeo Blue’s Journey (6,99€)

Double Dragon 4 (9,49€)

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (9,99€)

NeuroVoider (13,99€)

Physical Contact: 2048 (5,00€)

The Bridge (9,99€)

WiiU

Earthlock: Festival of Magic (9,99€)

The Gem Collector (2,99€)

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (6,99€ anstatt 13,99€ bis zum 21.9)

Severed (7,49€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 21.9)

PSIBO (1,34€ anstatt 4,49€ bis zum 21.9)

Word Logic by POWGI (7,19€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 21.9)

3DS

Monster Hunter Stories (39,99€ ab dem 8.9)

Crystareino (9,99€)

Breakout Defense (4,90€ anstatt 7,00€ bis zum 5.10)

Rytmik Ultimate (8,99€ anstatt 17,99€ bis zum 28.9)

Word Logic by POWGI (7,19€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 21.9)

Word Search 10K (5,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 21.9)

Diverse Games von Circle Entertainment: Adventure Bar Story, Adventure Lybsrinth Story, Conveni Dream, Drancia Saga, Kingdom’s Item Shop, Mercenaries Saga 2, Parascientific Escape Cruise in the Distant Seas

Diverse Games von Joindots: Alien on the run, Chain Blaster, Crazy Construction, Jump Trials Supreme, Undead Bowling

Diverse Games von Sonic Powered: I am an air traffic controller Airport Hero Hawaii, I am an air traffic controller Airport Hero Narita, I am an air traffic controller Airport Hero Osaka-Kix, Japanes Rail Sim 3D Journey to Kyoto, Japanese Rail Sim 3D Monorail Trip to Okinawa, Skypeace

Add-On’s & 3DS-Home-Menü-Designs