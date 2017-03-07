Nintendo e-shop News zum 9.3.2017

Erstmals in den e-shop News mit dabei: Nintendo Switch-Spiele! Diesen Donnerstag kommt zwar nur Blaster Master Zero für die Switch raus, dafür bekommt der 3DS mit Mario Sports Superstars und den kostenlosen Demoversionen zu Yo-Kai Watch 2 und BOXBOY! wieder neues Spiele-Futter.
Switch
- Blaster Master Zero (9,99€)
- ACA NeoGeo Nam 1975 (6,99€)
WiiU
- Bomberman 64 (Virtual Console N64 – 9,99€)
- Candy Hoarder (1,49€)
- Ascent of Kings (1,49€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 16.3)
- Reptilian Rebellion (1,33€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Job the Leprechaun (2,00€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 23.3)
- Diverse Angebote zu Games von Joindots: Bridge Constructur Playground, Island Flight Simulator, Sweetest Thing
- Collateral Thinking (Permanente Preissenkung von 2,99€ auf 1,99€)
3DS
- Blaster Master Zero (9,99€)
- Mario Sports Superstars (39,99€ ab dem 10.3)
- Yo-Kai Watch 2 Special Demo (Kostenlose Demoversion)
- BOXBOY! Series Demo Version (Kostenlose Demoversion)
- Mini Sports Collection (4,99€)
- Pink Dot Blue Dot (New 3DS, 1,49€)
- Diverse Angebote von Games von Joindots: Atlantic Quest, 3D Game Collection, Secret Agent Files: Miami
- Dan McFox: Head Hunter (1,99€ anstatt 2,49€ bis zum 23.3)
- Splat The Difference (3,00€ anstatt 5,00€ bis zum 23.3)
- Diverse Angebote von Games von Circle Entertainment: European Conqueror 3D, Kami, Parking Star 3D, Quell Memento, Quell Reflect, Samurai Defender
- Lionel City Builder 3D: Rise of the Rails (3,99€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 30.3)
- Goosebumps: The Game (Permanente Preissenkung von 19,99€ auf 9,99€)
Add-On’s:
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 – GV1 Song Set #1 (Add-On, 0,99€)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 – GV1 Song Set #2 (Add-On, 0,99€)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 – GV1 Song Set #3 (Add-On, 0,99€)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 – GV1 Song Set #4 (Add-On, 0,99€)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 – Missions – Merak & Carrera (Add-On, 1,89€)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 – Missions – Jota & Elise (Add-On, 1,89€)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 – Missions – Viper & Stratos (Add-On, 1,89€)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 – Missions – Ultimate Challenge (Add-On, 1,89€)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 – Extra Mode – Speedrun Mode (Add-On, 1,89€)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 – New Song – Stratosphere (Add-On, 0,99€)