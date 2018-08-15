Gamescom Award 2018: Das sind die Nominierten

Die finale Phase des gamescom awards 2018 hat begonnen. Die Jury hat die Nominierten in einer Pressemitteilung festgelegt, welche ihr bei uns erfährt.

Die finale Phase des gamescom awards 2018 hat begonnen: Die Jury, bestehend aus deutschen und internationalen Games-Journalisten sowie bekannten YouTubern und Co., hat die Nominierten festgelegt. In insgesamt 29 Kategorien werden in diesem Jahr Gewinner prämiert. Aussteller und Besucher der gamescom (21. bis 25. August 2018) dürfen gespannt sein, wer bei der feierlichen Preisverleihung am Dienstag, 21. August, 12:00 Uhr, im KonradAdenauer-Saal (Congress-Centrum Nord) eine der begehrten Trophäen mit nach Hause nehmen darf.

Das sind die Nominierten des gamescom awards 2018

A. Category group:

Genre Best Action Game Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment) Metro Exodus (Deep Silver) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision Blizzard)

Best Add-on/DLC Destiny 2: Forsaken (Activision Blizzard) State of Decay 2 Daybreak (Microsoft)

Best Casual Game Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix) Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media) Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)

Best Family Game LEGO DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment) Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix) Super Mario Party (Nintendo)

Best Puzzle/Skill Game Astro Bot Rescue Mission (Sony Interactive Entertainment) Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft) Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)

Best Racing Game F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters) Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft) Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)

Best Role Playing Game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment) Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Best Simulation Game Anno 1800 (Ubisoft) F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters) Landwirtschaftssimulator 19 (astragon Entertainment)

Best Social/Online Game Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision Blizzard) Dying Light Bad Blood (Techland) Rend (Frostkeep Studios)

Best Sports Game F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters) FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts) PES 2019 (Konami)

Best Strategy Game Anno 1800 (Ubisoft) Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment) Total War: Three Kingdoms (Koch Media)



B. Category group: