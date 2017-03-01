Nintendo e-shop News zum 2.3.2017

Zwar gibt es noch keine offiziellen Infos zur den e-shop Spielen für die Switch, doch WiiU und 3DS werden auch diesen Donnerstag noch mit neuen Titeln und Angeboten beliefert. Darunter natürlich das neue Zelda: Breath of the Wild für die WiiU. Top-Publisher wie SEGA bringen auch eine menge Spiele ins Angebot.
WiiU
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (69,99€ ab em 3.3)
- Ghost Blade HD (8,99€)
- Baila Latino (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich! 12,93€ anstatt 19,90€ bis zum 30.3)
- Fit Music for WiiU (12,93€ anstatt 19,90€ bis zum 30.3)
- Luv Me Buddies Wonderland (12,93€ anstatt 19,90€ bis zum 30.3)
- Diverse Games von RCMADIAX: Color Bombs, Jackpot 777, Panda Love, Pentapuzzle, Pixel Slime U, Shoot The Ball, Shooty Space, Splashy Duck, Super Robo Mouse, Tap Tap Arcade, Tap Tap Arcade 2, Titans Tower, Touch Selections
- Spy Chameleon (2,49€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 30.3)
- Wicked Monsters Blast! HD Plus (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich! (1,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 9.3)
- Turtle Tale (1,49€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 23.3)
- Word Logic by POWGI (7,19€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 16.3)
- The Rivers of Alice: Extended Version (3,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 16.3; 1,99€ für diejenigen die The elusions of Von Sottendorff and his Square Mind besitzen)
3DS
- Brave Dungeon (4,99€)
- Parascienfitif Escape – Gear Detective (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich! 5,00€)
- Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai DX (19,99€ anstatt 39,99€ bis zum 9.3)
- Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure (22,49€ anstatt 44,99€ bis zum 9.3)
- Super Monkey Ball 3D (9,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 9.3)
- SEGA 3D Classics Collection (20,09€ anstatt 29,99€ bis zum 9.3)
- Diverse SEGA Games: 3D After Burner II, 3D Altered Beast, 3D Ecco the Dolphin, 3D Fantasy Zone, 3D Fantasy Zone 2, 3D Galaxy Force II, 3D Gunstar Heroes, 3D Out Run, 3D Shinobi III Return of the Ninja Master, 3D Space Harrier, 3D Streets of Rage, 3D Streets of Rage 2, 3D Super Hang On, 3D Thunder Blade
- AeternoBlae (3,74€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 9.3)
- Luv Me Buddies Wonderland (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich! 9,68€ anstatt 14,90€ bis zum 30.3)
- The Delusions of Von Sottendorff and his Square Mind (6,49€ anstatt 12,99€ bis zum 16.3; 3,24€ für diejenigen die The Rivers of Alice besitzen)
- Word Logic by POWGI (7,19€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 16.3)
- Turtle Tale (1,49€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 23.3)
- Diverse Games von Circle Entertainment: Kutar Concert Staff, Kutar Jump Rope, Kutar Magic Ball, Kutar Quiz, Kutar Tube Rider
- Diverse Games von Gamelion: 10-in-1: Arcade Collection, Crazy Kangaroo, Hazumi, League of Heroes, Monster Shotter, Pick-A-Gem, PIX3D, Rage of the Gladiator, SpeedX 3D, SpeedX 3D Hyper Edition
- Real Herores: Firefighter 3D Download Version (4,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 30.3)
- Hyperlight EX (New 3DS; 0,99€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 16.3)
- Diverse Games von RCMADIAX für New 3DS: Box Up, Brick Race, Cup Critters, Galaxy Blaster, Shoot the Ball
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers (Permanente Preissenkung von 29,99€ auf 19,99€)
Add-Ons & 3DS-Home-Menü-Designs
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Expansion Pass (Add-On, 19,99€ ab dem 3.3)
- Minecraft: WiiU Edition Fallout Battle Map Pack (Add-On, 2,99€)
- Hello Kitty with her friends (3DS-Theme, 0,99€ ab dem 3.3)
- Hello Kitty and diamonds (3DS-Theme, 0,99€ ab dem 3.3)