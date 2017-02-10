Nintendo e-shop News zum 23.02.2017

Nach vielen Monaten erscheint ein weiterer Teil der Nindies @ Home Serie: forma.8. Für Simulations-Fans gibt es Harvest Moon 64 für die Virtual Console der WiiU. Die üblichen Angebote von Joindots und Circle Entertainment sind natürlich wie jede Woche auch mit dabei.
WiiU
- forma.8 (14,99€ – 12,49€ wenn man die Nindies @ Home Demo gespielt hat)
- Harvest Moon 64 (Virtual Console N64 – 9,99€)
- Vaccine (9,99€)
- Wall Ball (1,49€)
- Trine Enchanted Edition (6,49€ anstatt 12,99€ bis zum 9.3)
- Trine 2: Director’s Cut (8,49€ anstatt 16,99€ bis zum 9.3)
- 360 Breakout (5,00€ anstatt 7,00€ bis zum 23.3)
- Diverse Games von Wales Interactive: Gravity Badgers (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!), Infinity Runner, Master Reboot (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich!)
- Diverse Games von Joindots: Dracula’s Legacy, Jones on Fire, Queen’s Garden
- Defense Dome (0,89€ anstatt 1,49€ bis zum 9.3)
3DS
- Rytmik Ultimate (9,99€ anstatt 17,99€ bis zum 16.3)
- The Keep (5,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 16.3)
- Epic Word Search Collection (5,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 9.3)
- Epic Word Search Collection 2 (5,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 9.3)
- Diverse Games von Circle Entertainment: Adventure Bar Story, Adventure Labyrinth Story, Conveni Dream, Kingdom’s Item Shop, Mercenaries Saga 2, Parascientific Escape Cruise in the Distant Seas
- Diverse Games von Joindots: 3D MahJongg, Gardenscapes, Murder on the Titanic, Safari Quest
Add-On’s
- Kritzelpost – Dollo’s Nintendo Switch Doogle (3DS Add-On, Kostenlos)
- Kritzelpost – The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time #2 (3DS Add-On, 2,99€)
- Kritzelpost – The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker #2 (3DS Add-On, 2,99€)