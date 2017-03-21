Nintendo e-shop News zum 23.3.2017

Trotz kürzliche releaster Nintendo Switch solltet ihr euren 3DS und eure WiiU noch einmal andrehen, denn heute bis anfang April ist noch einmal ein riesiger Sale. Dieser betrifft die meisten beliebten Indie-Spiele und einen großen Haufen Capcom-Titel. Da ist definitiv für jeden etwas dabei. Und entsprechend sind auch hier eine ganze Menge spannender Reviews verlinkt! Auf der Switch startet am Wochenende das Global Testfire für Splatoon 2.
Switch
- Splatoon 2 Global Testfire (Kostenloses Demowochenende vom 24.3 bis 26.3)
- ACA NeoGeo Turf Masters (6,99€)
- World of Goo (9,99€)
- Little Inferno (9,99€)
- Human Resource Machine (9,99€)
WiiU
- Six Sides of the World (4,99€)
- Plantera Demo (Kostenlose Demoversion)
- Sudoku Party (5,00€ – Cross-buy: Kostenlos wenn die 3DS-Version erworben wurde)
- Terraria (9,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- SteamWorld Heist (7,49€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- SteamWorld Dig (3,59€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- FAST Racing NEO (11,99€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Axiom Verge (13,49€ anstatt 17,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Runbow (6,99€ anstatt 13,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Affordable Space Adventures (5,69€ anstatt 18,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition (4,75€ anstatt 13,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Gunman Clive HD Collection (1,99€ anstatt 3,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Jothun Valhalla Edition (8,99€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Oddworld: New ’n‘ Tasty (7,99€ anstatt 19,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Severed (7,49€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Diverse Games von Curve Digital: Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones, OlliOlli, Thomas Was Alone, Pumped BMX + (jeweils 1,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (15,29€ anstatt 16,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Mighty Switch Force! 2 (3,75€ anstatt 5,00€ bis zum 6.4)
- Pixeljunk Mosters HD (2,24€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Super Meat Boy (11,20€ anstatt 14,00€ bis zum 6.4)
- Swords & Soldiers II (9,49€ anstatt 18,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Diverse Games von Two Tribes Publishing: Swords & Soldiers, Toki Tori, EDGE, RUSH
- Laser Blaster (1,59€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 13.4)
- Hurry Up! Bird Hunter (3,19€ anstatt 7,99€)
- Diverse Games von Joindots: Joe’s Diner, Suspension Railroad Simulator, Frankenstein – Master of Death
- Life of Pixel (4,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 30.3)
- PING 1.5+ (1,29€ anstatt 4,49€ bis zum 30.3)
- PSIBO (2,24€ anstatt 4,49€ bis zum 30.3)
- The Quiet Collection (4,60€ anstatt 5,75€ bis zum 30.3)
- Vektor Wars (3,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 30.3)
- Word Party (7,99€ anstatt 15,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- Diverse Games von Capcom: Resident Evil Revelations, DuckTales: Remastered, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
3DS
- SubaraCity (3,99€)
- Plantera Demo (Kostenlose Demoversion)
- Sudoku Party (5,00€ – Cross-buy: Kostenlos wenn die WiiU-Version erworben wurde)
- SteamWorld Heist (7,49€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- SteamWorld Dig (3,59€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Gunman Clive (0,99€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Gunman Clive 2 (1,49€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Severed (7,49€ anstatt 14,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Diverse Games von Level-5: Crimson Shroud, Weapon Shop de Omasse, Attack of the Friday Monsters! A Tokyo Tale
- Mutant Mudds (6,29€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Xenodrifter (6,29€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Siesta Fiesta (1,12€ anstatt 4,49€ bis zum 6.4)
- Angry Video Game Nerd Advenutes (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich! 4,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Olli Olli (1,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Nano Assault EX (6,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Picross e7 (3,50€ anstatt 5,00€ bis zum 6.4)
- Retro City Rampage: DX (4,49€ anstatt 8,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (12,74€ anstatt 16,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Super Litte Acorns 3D turbo (2,49€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Colors! 3D (2,99€ anstatt 5,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Tappingo 2 (1,99€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- KORG DSN-12 (14,99€ anstatt 29,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- escapeVektor (3,49€ anstatt 6,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Toki Tori 3D (0,67€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- EDGE (0,67€ anstatt 1,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Diverse Games von Capcom: Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil The Mercenaries 3D, Super Street Fighter IV 3D, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Spirit of Justice, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies
- Aqua Moto Racing 3D (5,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 30.3)
- Epic World Search Holiday Special (3,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- Diverse Games von EnjoyUp Games: Fantasy Pirates, RV-7 My Drone, Toys vs Monsters, Van Helsing SNiper ZX100
- Diverse Games von Joindots: Funfair Party Games, Jewel Match 3, Pazuru
- Diverse Games von Circle Entertainment: The Legend of Dark Witch – Chronicle 3D Act, Touch Battle Tank – Tag Combat -, Witch & Hero, Witch & Hero 2
- Diverse Games von XSEED Games: Exile’s End, Rune Factory 4, Corpse Party
My Nintendo Belohnung
- Urban Trial Freestyle 2 (23.3 – 13.4: 20% Preisnachlass für 20 Goldpunkte)
Add-Ons
- Kritzelpost – Cherry Blossom Stationery (Add-On, Kostenlos)
- Kritzelpost – Deco Letters (Add-On, 2,99€)
- Kritelpost – Bakery Blends Pen Set (Add-On, 1,99€)