Nintendo e-shop News zum 30.03.2017

Jede Woche ein neues Spiel für Switch! Diese Woche: Snake Pass. Auch die WiiU bekommt nachschub mit Cube Life: Pixel Action Heroies und Pic-a-Pix Colour. Auf dem 3DS kommt Urban Trial Freestyle 2, welches man auch in der kostenlosen Demoversion ausprobieren kann. Viele Spiele von Little Orbit, die vorallem Games zu Serien und Spielen machen, werden dauerhaft im Preis gesenkt.
Switch
- Snake Pass (19,99€)
- Aca NeoGeo Metal Slug (6,99€)
WiiU
- Cube Life: Pixel Action Heroes (6,99€; Angebot: 3,49€ für diejenigen, die Cube Life Island Survival besitzen)
- Mutant Alien Moles of the Dead (2,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour (5,00€; Crossbuy: Beim Kauf auch gratis für 3DS)
- Discovery (3,99€ anstatt 6,99€ bis zum 27.4)
- Hot Rod Racer (0,49€ anstatt 0,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- ZaciSa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions! (0,74€ anstatt 1,49€ bis zum 20.4)
- Ohayou! Beginner’s Japanese (3,99€ anstatt 4,99€ bis zum 20.4)
- Pinball Breakout (5,00€ anstatt 7,00€ bis zum 27.4)
- Steel Rivals (4,99€ anstatt 6,99€ bis zum 27.4)
- SDK Spriter (6,99€ anstatt 9,99€ bis zum 27.4)
- Word Search by POWGI (6,39€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Dauerhafte Preissenkungen von Games von Little Orbit: Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations, Barbie and her Sisters Puppy Rescue, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends, Monster High New Ghoul in School, The Penguins of Madagascar, Falling Skies: The Game
3DS
- Pic-a-Pix Colour (5,00€; Crossbuy: Beim Kauf auch gratis für für WiiU)
- Fifteen (1,49€)
- Pinball Breakout (7,00€)
- Super Destronaut 3D (1,99€)
- Go! Go! Kokopolo 3D (5,99€)
- Urban Trial Freestyle 2 (6,99€)
- Urban Trial Freestyle 2 Demo (Kostenlose Demoversion)
- Ambition of the Slimes Demo (Kostenlose Demoversion)
- Lifespeed (3,00€ anstatt 5,99€ bis zum 30.4)
- Word Search by POWGI (6,39€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 6.4)
- Diverse Games von MSL: 4 Elements, Azada, Hidden Expedition Titanic, Jewel Quest 4 Heritage, Jewel Quest Mysteries 3 . The Seventh Gate, Jewel Quest The Sapphire Dragon, Luxor, Mystery Case Files Dire Grove, Mystery Case Files Ravenhearst, Mystery Case Files Return to Ravenhearst, Secret Mysteries in London
- Diverse Games von Joindots: Chain Blaster, Jump Trials Supreme, Undead Bowling
- Diverse Games von Circle Entertainment: Fairune 2, Gourmet Dream, Mercenaries Saga 3D, Noah’s Cradle, Polara, The Legend of Dark Witch 2
- Pixel Paint (2,99€ anstatt 3,99€ bis zum 27.4)
- Dauerhafte Preissenkungen von Games von Little Orbit: Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations, Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom, Barbie and her Sisters Puppy Rescue, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends, Monster High New Ghoul in School, The Penguins of Madagascar
Add-On’s & 3DS-Home-Menü-Designs
- Minecraft: WiiU Edition – Power Rangers Skin Pack (Add-On, 2,99€)
- Minecraft: WiiU Edition – Mini Game Masters Skin Pack (Add-On, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour Small Puzzles 1 (WiiU Add-On, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour Mixed Puzzles 1 (WiiU Add-On, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour Large Puzzles 1 (WiiU Add-On, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour Giant Puzzles 1 (WiiU Add-On, 2,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour Small Puzzles 1 (3DS Add-On, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour Mixed Puzzles 1 (3DS Add-On, 1,99€)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour Large Puzzles 1 (3DS Add-On, 1,99€)
- Bowhemoth Theme (Theme, 1,85€ ab dem 31.3)
- Music Theme (Theme, 1,85€ ab dem 31.3)
- Satura Theme (Theme, 1,85€ ab dem 31.3)
- Runbow Theme (Theme, 1,85€ ab dem 31.3)
- Geronimo Stilton Space Mission (Theme, 1,99€ ab dem 31.3)
- Bat Pat For a Love of Sonar (Theme, 0,99€ ab dem 31.3)