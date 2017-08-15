Nintendo e-shop News zum 31.08.2017

Nachdem letzte Woche jeder auf der Gamscom beschäftigt war (sowohl wir als auch Nintendo selbst) gibt es heute eine große e-shop News. Wer schnell noch ein paar tolle Games von Rising Star abgreifen will (z.B. Harvest Moon, Hometown Story, Bit.Trip Saga, Virute’s Last Reward) sollte noch schnell bis Donnerstag zugreifen. Auch Sega hat viele 3D-Games im Angebot. Neu sind die Demo für Arms und Pokémon Tekken. Auf der Switch kommt außerdem Minecraft: Story Mode hinzu.
Switch
- Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (44,99€)
- Arms Global Testpunch (Kostenlos ausprobieren)
- Pokkén Tournament DX Demo (Kostenlose Demoversion)
- Forma.8 (9,99€)
- Piczle Lines DX (14,99€)
- ACa NeoGeo Puzzled (6,99€)
- Astro Duel Deluxe (8,39€ anstatt 13,99€ bis zum 27.8)
- The Jackbox Party Pack (1, 2 oder 3 – Besitzt man mindestens ein Jackbox Party Pack bekommt man Teil 1 oder 2 für jeweils 16,79€ anstatt 20,99€ oder Teil 3 für 19,19€ anstatt 23,99€)
WiiU
- Final Soldier (Virtual Console – PC Engine – 6,99€)
- Soldier Blade (virtual Console – TurboGrafx-16 – 5,99€)
- Forma.8 (Permanente Preissenkung von 14,99€ auf 9,99€)
- Epic Word Search Collection (5,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 7.9)
- Diverse Games von EnjoUp Games: 99 Moves, Abys, Rock ‚N Racing Off Road DX
- Diverse Games von Joindots: Bridge Constructor Playground, Dracula’s Legacy, Frankenstein – Master of Death, Island Flight Simulator, Suspension Railroad Simulator
3DS
- Pokémon Blaue Edition (6,39€ mit verlinktem Nintendo Account, 7,99€ ohne Nintendo Account bis zum 4.9, sonst 9,99€)
- Pokémon Rote Edition (6,39€ mit verlinktem Nintendo Account, 7,99€ ohne Nintendo Account bis zum 4.9, sonst 9,99€)
- Pokémon Gelbe Edition (6,39€ mit verlinktem Nintendo Account, 7,99€ ohne Nintendo Account bis zum 4.9, sonst 9,99€)
- Coaster Creator 3D (5,29€ anstatt 7,25€ bis zum 21.9)
- Cube Creator 3D (5,47€ anstatt 7,50€ bis zum 21.9)
- Defend your Crypt (2,00€ anstatt 2,99€ bis zum 31.8)
- Epic Word Search Collection (5,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 7.9)
- Epic Word Search Collection 2 (5,99€ anstatt 7,99€ bis zum 7.9)
- Diverse Games von Joindots: 3D Game Collection, Atlantic Quest, Secret Agent Files: Miami
- Diverse Games von Circle Entertainment: Brunch Panic, Castle Conqueror EX, Demon King Box, Sweet Memories Blackjack, Swords & Soldiers 3D, World Conqueror 3D
Rising Star-Sale auf dem 3DS bis zum 31.8
- Beyblade Evolution (4,99€ anstatt 19,99€)
- BIT.TRIP SAGA (4,99€ anstatt 19,99€)
- Girls‘ Fashion Shoot (4,99€ anstatt 19,99€)
- Hakuoki: Memories of the Shinsengumi (Nicht in Deutschland erhältlich! 11,99€ anstatt 29,99€)
- Harvest Moon: The Tales of Two Towns (9,99€ anstatt 19,99€)
- Hometown Story (7,49€ anstatt 29,99€)
- Shifting World (4,99€ anstatt 19,99€)
- Super Black Bass 3D (4,99€ anstatt 19,99€)
- Virtue’s Last Reward (12,49€ anstatt 24,99€)
- Brilliant Hamsters! (6,69€ anstatt 9,99€)
- Excave III: Tower of Destiny (5,29€ anstatt 7,99€)
- Excave II: Wizard of the Unerworld (6,49€ anstatt 10,00€)
- Psycho Pihs (5,29€ anstatt 7,99€)
- Sadame (7,49€ anstatt 14,99€)
- Unholy Heights (3,99€ anstatt 5,99€)
- PONCHO (WiiU – 4,49€ anstatt 8,99€)
SEGA 3D-Sale für 3DS bis zum 31.8
- 3D Altered Beast (2,24€ anstatt 4,99€)
- 3D Ecco the Dolphin (2,02 anstatt 4,49€)
- 3D Fantasy Zone (2,24€ anstatt 4,99€)
- 3D Fanzasy Zone 2 (2,24€ anstatt 4,99€)
- 3D Galaxy Force (2,24€ anstatt 4,99€)
- 3D Gunstar Heroes (2,24€ anstatt 4,99€)
- 3D Out Run (2,24€ anstatt 4,99€)
- 3D Shinobi III Return of the Ninja Master (2,24€ anstatt 4,99€)
- 3D Space Harrier (2,24€ anstatt 4,99€)
- 3D Streets of Rage (2,24€ anstatt 4,99€)
- 3D Streets of Rage 2 (2,24€ anstatt 4,99€)
- 3D Super Hand On (2,24€ anstatt 4,99€)
- 3D Thunder Blade (2,24€ anstatt 4,99€)
Add-On’s & 3DS-Home-Menü-Designs
- Tip The Mous y la Naturaleza (Theme – 0,99€)
- Tup The Mouse y Osito (Theme – 0,99€)
- RPG Maker Fes: Disgaea Pack (Add-On – 0,99€)
- RPG Maker Fes: Disgaea 5 & Asagi Pack (Add-On – 0,99€)
- RPG Maker Fes: Phantom Brave & Prinny Pack (Add-On – 0,99€)
- RPG Maker Fes: Prinny Pack (Add-On – 0,99€)