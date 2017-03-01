Nintendo Switch e-shop – Alle Release-Titel

Die Nintendo Switch wird am 3.3.2017 released. Einen Tag vorher veröffentlicht Nintendo nun die Titel die zum Release-Tag im e-shop erscheinen werden. Neben den bereits bekannten Titel kommen auch ein paar Neo Geo Games! Die gesamte Liste hier bei uns.

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (69,99€)
  • 1-2-Switch (49,99€)
  • Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! – Kostenlose Demoversion
  • Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! (19,99€)
  • Just Dance 2017 (59,99€)
  • Super Bomberman R (49,99€)
  • Fast RMX (19,99€)
  • I am Setsuna (39,99€)
  • Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (9,99€)
  • Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (24,99€)
  • ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters ’98 (6,99€)
  • ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 3 (6,99€)
  • ACA NeoGeo Waku Waku 7 (6,99€)
  • ACA NeoGeo Heroes Perfect (6,99€)
  • ACA NeoGeo World Shock Troopers (6,99€)
  • Othello (4,99€)
  • New Frontier Days ~Founding Pioneers~ (9,99€)
  • VOEZ (20,99€)
  • Vroom in the night sky (8,99€)

Add-On’s

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Expansion Pass (19,99€)
  • Just Dance 2017 – Just Dance Unlimited 1 day (3,99€)
  • Just Dance 2017 – Just Dance Unlimited 30 days (4,99€)
  • Just Dance 2017 – Just Dance Unlimited 90 days (9,99€)
  • Just Dance 2017 – Just Dance Unlimited 365 days (29,99€)

Nintendo Switch im Test - Lohnt sich ein Kauf?

Könnte dich auch interessieren:

Geschrieben von

Irgendwann hab ich dann meine Freunde Indi, Lara und den Barbaren von Diablo II zurückgelassen um mich erwachsenen Themen zu widmen: Meiner ersten Liebesbeziehung mit Link. Sinneserweiternde Trips durch bunte Tunnel mit Rayman. Und natürlich meiner Karriere: 150 Pokémon, ja das sind wirklich viel. Doch ich will Pokémon Meister sein. Das ist mein Ziel!

Keine Kommentare bis jetzt.

Hinterlasse eine Antwort.