Nintendo Switch e-shop – Alle Release-Titel

Die Nintendo Switch wird am 3.3.2017 released. Einen Tag vorher veröffentlicht Nintendo nun die Titel die zum Release-Tag im e-shop erscheinen werden. Neben den bereits bekannten Titel kommen auch ein paar Neo Geo Games! Die gesamte Liste hier bei uns.
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (69,99€)
- 1-2-Switch (49,99€)
- Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! – Kostenlose Demoversion
- Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! (19,99€)
- Just Dance 2017 (59,99€)
- Super Bomberman R (49,99€)
- Fast RMX (19,99€)
- I am Setsuna (39,99€)
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (9,99€)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (24,99€)
- ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters ’98 (6,99€)
- ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 3 (6,99€)
- ACA NeoGeo Waku Waku 7 (6,99€)
- ACA NeoGeo Heroes Perfect (6,99€)
- ACA NeoGeo World Shock Troopers (6,99€)
- Othello (4,99€)
- New Frontier Days ~Founding Pioneers~ (9,99€)
- VOEZ (20,99€)
- Vroom in the night sky (8,99€)
Add-On’s
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Expansion Pass (19,99€)
- Just Dance 2017 – Just Dance Unlimited 1 day (3,99€)
- Just Dance 2017 – Just Dance Unlimited 30 days (4,99€)
- Just Dance 2017 – Just Dance Unlimited 90 days (9,99€)
- Just Dance 2017 – Just Dance Unlimited 365 days (29,99€)