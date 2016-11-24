The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition – Release im Jänner 2017

The Molasses Flood und Curve Digital haben eine besondere Complete Edition für The Flame and the Flood für angekündigt. Diese Complete Edition wird speziell nur für PS4 erhältlich sein und beinhaltet sowohl Entwickler-Kommentare – die einen Einblick in die Entwicklung und das Design des Spiels ermöglichen – als auch zwei neue System-Avatare und viele neue Gameplay-Verbesserungen.

The Flame in the Flood wurde bereits für PC und Xbox One veröffentlicht und findet in einem entsozialisierten Amerika statt, in welchem Spieler überleben müssen indem sie Vorräte suchen, überlebenswichtige Werkzeuge herstellen und Räubern ausweichen. Es handelt sich also um eine feindliche Umwelt, in der Spieler mit jeder weiteren Entdeckung entweder belohnt werden oder mit dem Tod bestraft werden. Das Spiel wurde von The Molasses Flood entwickelt, einem Team welches bei den Spielen der BioShock Serie, Rock Band, Guitar Hero und der Halo Serie mitgewirkt hat.

“We’ve been huge fans of the game since its Early Access days, so we’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with The Molasses Flood,” said Jason Perkins, managing director, Curve Digital. “It’s a game which is as deadly as it is beautiful and we’re excited to be bringing it to an even wider audience.”

“We’ve been chatting with the guys at Curve for ages about this,” adds Forrest Dowling, president and lead designer, Molasses Flood, “so it feels good to get this out in the open. We’ve always wanted the game to go as far and as wide as possible, so working with them to get the Complete Edition onto PlayStation was a bit of a no-brainer. The additional content and gameplay enhancements very much make this the definitive version – we can’t wait to get it out there.”