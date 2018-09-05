Cyberpunk 77: Gameplay-Trailer veröffentlicht

CD Projekt Red veröffentlicht einen Gameplay-Trailer von Cyberpunk 77! In 48 Minuten gibt es erste Eindrücke des OpenWorld RPG.

Die Gamescom 2018 hat viele Herzen höher schlagen lassen, darunter mit einem knackigen Trailer von Cyberpunk 77, dem neuen Titel von CD Projekt Red, den Machern von The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

“What we’re releasing today was recorded from a game deep in development. Since many of the assets and mechanics in the current version of Cyberpunk 2077 are most likely to be modified, we initially decided to show this gameplay only to media. Elements like gunplay (both in terms of visuals and how RPG stats influence it), netrunning, car physics, or the game’s UI — everything’s pretty much still in the playtest phase and we felt uneasy about publicly committing to any particular design. Animation glitches, work-in-progress character facial expressions, early versions of locations — all this made us hesitant to release what you’re about to see.”, so Adam Badowski, Game Director und Head of Studio von CD Projekt Red.

„Although this is probably not the same game you’ll see on your screen when we launch, we still decided to share this 48-minute video with you. This is how Cyberpunk 2077 looks today. Let us know what you think!”

Den kompletten Trailer könnt ihr hier ansehen: