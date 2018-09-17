Final Fantasy im Großaufgebot für die neuesten Konsolen

Eine Flut an alten und neuen Final Fantasy-Titeln erscheint auf der aktuellen Konsolengeneration! Besitzer von PS4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch kommen den in Genuss der beliebten Spielereihe,

 

Ein Urgestein der Videospielgeschichte erscheint mit einem Großaufgebot auf der neuesten Generation an Konsolen. Alte Titel der Final Fantasy-Reiheerscheinen teilweise noch dieses Jahr für verschiedene Konsolen von Sony und Co.

 

Nintendo Switch:

●    Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
●    Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!
●    Final Fantasy VII
●    Final Fantasy IX
●    Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster
●    Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
●    Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD
●    World of Final Fantasy Maxima

Xbox One:

●    Final Fantasy VII
●    Final Fantasy IX
●    Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster
●    Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
●    Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD
●    World of Final Fantasy Maxima

Playstation 4

●    Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
●    Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!
●    Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD
●    World of Final Fantasy Maxima

PC

●    World of Final Fantasy Maxima

