Final Fantasy im Großaufgebot für die neuesten Konsolen

Alle Beiträge von Martin Federlein

Seit über 3 Jahren darf ich mich schon Mitglied in der Redaktion von ZATC schimpfen und durfte News, Reviews und anderen Schabernack schreiben. Als Kind der legendären 90er waren Klassiker à la Final Fantasy , Metal Gear Solid und The Legend of Zelda meine treuen Weggefährten. Über Bioshock und Knights of the Old Republic ging es dann langsam auch zum PC. Die Skepsis gegenüber Spielebewertungen und fragwürdig positiven Reviews wurde mit dem Alter immer größer, weshalb letztlich die Entscheidung getroffen wurde, selber etwas zu unternehmen. Mit der festen Überzeugung, dass wir für unser Geld auch entsprechende Unterhaltung kriegen sollen, ist für mich ein gutes Preis/Leistungsverhältnis wichtig. Halbfertige Spiele, faule Sequels und gebrochene Spielmechaniken zum Release gehören für mich bei kleinen, genauso wie bei großen Titel abgestraft, was die Bewertung angeht. Wenn Entwickler und Publisher unser hart verdientes Geld wollen, sollen ihre Spiele das auch wert sein.