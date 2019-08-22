gamescom awards 2019: Alle Gewinner in der Übersicht

Die ersten Gewinner der Preise der europäischen Computer- und Videospielindustrie stehen fest. Im Rahmen der gamescom: Opening Night Live wurden die gamescom awards in insgesamt neun Genre- und fünf Plattform-Kategorien verliehen. Mehr als 160 Einreichungen gingen beim Awardbüro ein, das auch in diesem Jahr von der Stiftung Digitale Spielekultur geleitet wird.
gamescom awards 2019 – Die Gewinner
Die bereits feststehenden Gewinner des gamescom awards 2019 im Überblick:
- Best Action Adventure Game
Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment
- Best Action Game
DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax Germany
- Best Family Game
Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Best Racing Game
Grid, Codemasters
- Best Role Playing Game
Wasteland 3, Koch Media
- Best Simulation Game
Planet Zoo, Frontier
- Best Sports Game
Roller Champions, Ubisoft
- Best Strategy Game
Desperados III, THQ Nordic
- Most Original Game
Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Best Microsoft Xbox One Game
Gears 5, Microsoft
- Best Nintendo Switch Game
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo
- Best Sony PlayStation 4 Game
Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Best Mobile Game
Battle Chasers: Nightwar – Mobile Edition, HandyGames
- Best PC Game
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft