gamescom awards 2019: Alle Gewinner in der Übersicht

Von
Gregor Lorbek
-

Die ersten Gewinner der Preise der europäischen Computer- und Videospielindustrie stehen fest. Im Rahmen der gamescom: Opening Night Live wurden die gamescom awards in insgesamt neun Genre- und fünf Plattform-Kategorien verliehen. Mehr als 160 Einreichungen gingen beim Awardbüro ein, das auch in diesem Jahr von der Stiftung Digitale Spielekultur geleitet wird.

gamescom awards 2019 – Die Gewinner

Die bereits feststehenden Gewinner des gamescom awards 2019 im Überblick: 

  • Best Action Adventure Game 
    Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment 
  • Best Action Game 
    DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax Germany     
  • Best Family Game 
    Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment 
  • Best Racing Game 
    Grid, Codemasters 
  • Best Role Playing Game 
    Wasteland 3, Koch Media 
  • Best Simulation Game 
    Planet Zoo, Frontier 
  • Best Sports Game 
    Roller Champions, Ubisoft 
  • Best Strategy Game 
    Desperados III, THQ Nordic 
  • Most Original Game 
    Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment 
  • Best Microsoft Xbox One Game 
    Gears 5, Microsoft 
  • Best Nintendo Switch Game 
    The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo
  • Best Sony PlayStation 4 Game 
    Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment 
  • Best Mobile Game 
    Battle Chasers: Nightwar – Mobile Edition, HandyGames 
  • Best PC Game 
    Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft 

