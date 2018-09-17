Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales – Neuer Trailer und Pre-Order Details

Ab sofort kann Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales vorbestellt werden! Obendrauf gibt es einen Trailer zum neuen Abenteuer in der Welt von Hexer Geralt aus Riva.

“Thronebreaker is almost here and we couldn’t be happier,” sagt Marcin Iwiński von CD Projekt Red. Thronebreaker ist eine waschechte Witcher-Geschichte, mitmehr als 30 Stunden Story und über 75 Nebenquests, die euch an die bisher unerkundeten Ecken des Hexer-Universums führen.

Das Gameplay basiert dabei auf dem beliebten Kartenspiel Gwent, ebenfalls aus der The Witcher 3. Wer jedoch befürchtet ein paar ansehnliche Goodies zu verpassen, weil er nicht vorbestellen will, kann aufatmen:

“Pre-orders start later today and Thronebreaker includes some pretty awesome digital goodies. However — and I think it’s important to add this — these are not exclusive to gamers who pre-order. When buying our games, everyone gets the same in-game content. Doesn’t matter if you pre-order it or buy it after launch. We don’t want to lure you in with ‘exclusive item’ bullsh**. For us, pre-orders are all about the anticipation and excitement, and — most importantly — showing support for the studios and games you love.“, so Iwiński.

So gibt es nichts exklusives zu erhaschen, aber auch nicht zum verlieren. Es gehe rein um die Vorfreude und Unterstützung für das Spiel, laut Iwiński:

„So, if what you see and read in the previews appeals to you, we welcome your pre-order with open arms. However, if you need more time and would rather wait for reviews, do take your time and buy post-launch — you won’t miss out on any of the goodies.“

Wer seiner Begeisterung eher früher als später Form geben will, darf sich auf folgende Inhalte freuen:

Der Thronebreaker Soundtrack

Eine digitale Version vo Artbook Gwent: Art of The Witcher Card Game von Dark Horse

Concept Art, mit der Karte von Lyria

The Witcher graphic novel „Fox Children“

2 in-game Gwent: The Witcher Card Game Titel

2 in-game Gwent: The Witcher Card Game Avatare

5 premium kegs für Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

Auf der offiziellen Seite kann das Spiel vorbestellt werden, den Trailer gibt es hier:

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales erscheint am 23. Oktober 2018.