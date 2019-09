Get a head start in Borderlands 3 with the "Leg Up" Giveaway.



3 Gold Keys and 10000 VIP Points (Diamond Code). 1 Winner takes all!



RETWEET TO ENTER

Ends when tweet is 9h old.



Give it up for @FredDavis1701 and @GamersRiseUp76 for donating their codes. pic.twitter.com/zP5blEr4YI