Am 3. September bringt ein neues Apex Legends Update ein Event zu Wraith. Man kann exklusive Skins freischalten, erfährt endlich mehr zur Hintergrundgeschichte des Apex Legends Helden und muss Event-Herausforderungen abschließen. Außerdem gibt es einen neuen Spielmodus. Wir haben alle Infos sowie die Patchnotes zum Apex Legends Update.

Apex Legends Update: Neues Event zu Wraith

Das neue Wraith Event von Apex Legends läuft von 3. September bis 17. September 2019. Dabei gibt es neue Herausforderungen und vom 6. bis 9. September erhaltet ihr doppelte XP für Top 5-Siege. In der Grafik unten seht ihr, welche Herausforderungen es gibt und was sie euch bringen.

Bild: EA

Das kann man freispielen

V oidwalker Badge – Spiele Armed and Dangerous

– Spiele Armed and Dangerous 30 Craftingmetalle – Erziele 30 Kopfschüsse

– Erziele 30 Kopfschüsse Wraith Ladebildschirm – Gewinne einmal

– Gewinne einmal Paint the Planet G7-Waffenskin – Schließe sieben Event-Dailies ab

– Schließe sieben Event-Dailies ab Armed and Dangerous Badge – Gewinne 5 Mal in Armed and Dangerous

– Gewinne 5 Mal in Armed and Dangerous 30 Craftingmetalle – Erziele 60 weitere Kopfschüsse

– Erziele 60 weitere Kopfschüsse Wraith Musikpack – Gewinne einmal mit drei unterschiedlichen Charakteren

– Gewinne einmal mit drei unterschiedlichen Charakteren Outside the Lines G7-Waffenskin – Schließe 14 weitere Dailies ab

Apex Legends Update: Items im Echtgeld-Shop

Bild: EA

Voidwalker-Event: Die Geschichte hinter Wraith

Das aktuelle Apex Legends Update beinhaltet einen Comic, der mehr über die Hintergrundgeschichte zu Wraith und darüber, warum die an den Battle Royale-Spielen teilnimmt. Die Kurzfassung: Sie entstammt einer unterirdischen Forschungsanlage, aus der sie fliehen konnte. Später beschließt sie, in die Vergangenheit zu reisen, um die junge Wraith zu retten. Dabei geht allerdings etwas schief und die Zukunfts-Wraith kann nicht mehr weg. Daraufhin erhält die junge Wraith die Fähigkeit, Portale zu erschaffen und aus einer Paralleldimension heraus andere Versionen ihrer selbst vor Gefahren zu warnen.

Mehr Infos bekommt ihr in dem Video. Der Titel lässt vermuten, dass es davon in Zukunft mehr geben wird:

Neuer Spielmodus – Armed and Dangerous

Zur Zeit des Wraith Event, das mit dem neuen Apex Legends Update eingeführt wird, gibt es einen neuen Spielmodus: „Armed and Dangerous“. Dort gibt es nur Scharfschützengewehre und Shotguns und weniger Loot.

Patchnotes – Bugfixes

Anbei findet ihr alle Patchnotes des aktuellen Apex Legends Update in Originalsprache:

Fixed a bug where sometimes a player’s reward would not display properly after completing a challenge that awards crafting metals.

Fixed a bug where sometimes players would see a different rare skin equipped to the Legend they are spectating when hanging from a ledge.

Fixed some issues related to script errors.

[Xbox] Fixed issue where sometimes players would have issues connecting to a match at the same time as their party forcing them to join Legend Select late with Legends already locked.

[PS4] code fixes to address crashes related to out of memory issues.

Fixed a bug where sometimes players would still be in an out of bounds state when they are not actually out of bounds.

Patchnotes – Quality of Life

New Promo Window – A new feature we’ve added to the Lobby that will display offers and info and allows for direct navigation to the website or store.

Added Auto Sprint feature to all platforms that can be turned on or off. This is disabled by default and can be changed in the Settings menu.

Players can now adjust Aim Down Sight look sensitivity per optic zoom level.

Visual improvements to Legends in the Lobby and Character Select screen Increased overall brightness. Softer/lighter shadows. Improved reflections on hard surfaces. Improved detail and contrast to textures.

Added UI to the Spectator View that lets players easily tell if they are spectating a squadmate or enemy.

Added setting to disable weapon auto switching when ammo runs out.

Patchnotes – Waffen

Increased projectile width for the TripleTake

SMG weapons are no longer compatible with the 3x HCOG and 2x-4x variable ACOG scopes. Note from design: Our goal with this change is to better define weapon archetypes and improve the looting experience so that players aren’t accidentally picking up a long range site for a close range weapon that they have to manually remove.



Patchnotes – Legenden

Wattson

Wattson will now have low profile attributes [takes %5 more damage to base health]

Reduced the maximum number of Interceptor Pylons that can be active to 1.

Bloodhound

Fixed an issue that allowed players to cancel the start up animation for their ultimate when activated while using a zipline.

Check out the Apex Dev Tracker to stay up to date with other things we’re working on.